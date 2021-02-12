This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Friday, Corvallis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
