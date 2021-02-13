For the drive home in Corvallis: Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM PST. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
