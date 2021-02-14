 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News