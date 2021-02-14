Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
