This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …
For the drive home in Corvallis: Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. ESE winds shifting to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sho…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Wednesday.…
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40…