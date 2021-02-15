 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News