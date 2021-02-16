For the drive home in Corvallis: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
