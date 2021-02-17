Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.