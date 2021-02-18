Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.