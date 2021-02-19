 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

