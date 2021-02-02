 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News