 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Corvallis: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News