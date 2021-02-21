Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and va…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The …
For the drive home in Corvallis: A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorr…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
For the drive home in Corvallis: Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. ESE winds shifting to…