Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
