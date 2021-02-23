 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening's outlook for Corvallis: A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

