This evening in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
