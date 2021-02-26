For the drive home in Corvallis: A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis