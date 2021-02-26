Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.