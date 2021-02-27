For the drive home in Corvallis: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.…
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hig…
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…