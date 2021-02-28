Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.