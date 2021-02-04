 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

