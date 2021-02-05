Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
