This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
