Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
