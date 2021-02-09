For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
