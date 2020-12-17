Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.