Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.