Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.