Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!