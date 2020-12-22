Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.