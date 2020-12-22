 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

