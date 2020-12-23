 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

