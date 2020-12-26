Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 31-degree low is forc…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's weather foreca…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are i…
Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expec…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. The for…