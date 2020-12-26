 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

