Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

