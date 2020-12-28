 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News