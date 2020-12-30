 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

