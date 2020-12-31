Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Corvallis, OR
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
