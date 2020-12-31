 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News