Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.