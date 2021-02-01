Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
