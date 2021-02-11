Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
