Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
