Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.