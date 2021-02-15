 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News