The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
