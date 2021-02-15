Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.