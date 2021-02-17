 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

