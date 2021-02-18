The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
