Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
