The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
