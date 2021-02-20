Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
