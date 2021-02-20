 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

