Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.