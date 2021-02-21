Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
