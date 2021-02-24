Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
