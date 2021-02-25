Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
