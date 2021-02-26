Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.