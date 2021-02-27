Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
