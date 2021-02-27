 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News