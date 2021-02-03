Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Corvallis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
