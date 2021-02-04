 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 2 mph. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News